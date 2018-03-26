Marana parents can voice concerns about possible closure of Thornydale Elementary

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
5:03 PM, Mar 25, 2018
The Marana Unified School District has notified parents of two upcoming meetings to discuss the possible closure of Thornydale Elementary. 

TUCSON, Ariz. - Marana parents will get their chance to be heard this week on the possible closure of Thornydale Elementary School.

After years of declining enrollment at the school, the Marana Unified School District is considering shutting its doors. This leaves some parents concerned.

If the district governing board votes to close the school, new boundaries would be drawn to include Quail Run and Butterfield Elementary Schools.

One parent says she's especially worried about her youngest child, who is receiving Title I benefits from Thornydale. She said, "We're a Title I school and that's what makes us different from Butterfield and Quail Run."

The first meeting for parents to voice their concerns to the board is Tuesday, March 27, at 6 p.m. in the Thornydale Elementary Cafeteria.

The second meeting will be April 12 at the Marana Municipal Complex at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

