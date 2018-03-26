Marana parents can voice concerns about possible closure of Thornydale Elementary

If the district governing board votes to close the school, new boundaries would be drawn to include Quail Run and Butterfield Elementary Schools.
One parent says she's especially worried about her youngest child, who is receiving Title I benefits from Thornydale. She said, "We're a Title I school and that's what makes us different from Butterfield and Quail Run."
The first meeting for parents to voice their concerns to the board is Tuesday, March 27, at 6 p.m. in the Thornydale Elementary Cafeteria.
The second meeting will be April 12 at the Marana Municipal Complex at 7 p.m.