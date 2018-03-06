Marana Unified School District to discuss possible closure of elementary school

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Marana Unified School District has notified parents of two upcoming meetings to discuss the possible closure of Thornydale Elementary.

A spokesperson for the district says they are considering closing the school because of declining enrollment. Parents were sent letters on March 2nd.

There are 307 students enrolled at the school this year, according to MUSD. According to statistics form the district there were 733 students at the school in 1994 and 464 in 2004.

The board will have a meeting on Tuesday, March 27th at 6 p.m. in the Thornydale cafeteria. Board members will hear concerns from the public then make a decision at the regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, April 12th.

If the board makes the decision to close the school, it would not become effective until June 2019.

Below is more information from the district:

Thornydale staff have been informed that if the Board votes to close Thornydale, staff will continue employment with the District at other schools.

If the Governing Board does vote on the closure of Thornydale Elementary, attendance boundaries will be redrawn to include Quail Run Elementary and Butterfield Elementary School. Both Quail Run and Butterfield are approximately 2 miles from Thornydale and transportation will be provided. Both of these schools provide wide variety of academic and extra-curricular activities.

Thornydale is located at 7651 N. Old Father Drive.