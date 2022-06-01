MPD: Deadly car crash near Twin Peaks, roads closed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Police Department responded to a car crash near Twin Peak involving a pedestrian.
Officers confirm one of the people involved passed away.
According to the MPD, they are working on the incident on Coachline north of Twin Peaks at Armory Crest.
The area will be closed.
Drivers will need to find an alternate route.
