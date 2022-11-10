Lockdown lifted at Mountain View High School Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lockdown at Mountain View High School was lifted Thursday, according to a message sent by the school to parents. PCSD investigated a threat that turned out to be a rumor.

The lockdown was lifted in the 2 p.m. hour.

PCSD says the investigation will continue.

In an earlier message to parents, the school said "We are currently in a lockdown at school under the advisement of Pima County Sheriff's Department. Staff and students are safe at this time. We are asking that parents please do not drop off or pick up students at this time."

Mountain View sent this follow-up message to parents just after 2:30 p.m:

"In coordination with Pima County Sheriff's Department, the lockdown has been lifted at Mountain View High School, and all students and staff are safe," the message said. "We were in lockdown for approximately 30 minutes as PCSD investigated a rumor. The school day has resumed normally and buses will be leaving on schedule. We will provide more information soon."

The school is located at 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.

