Motorcyclist dies in Wednesday crash near Prince and Fairview

Posted at 1:17 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 16:17:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A motorcycle died following a Wednesday crash.

Tucson police say the crash happened near Prince Road and Fairview Avenue.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition before dying.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

——-
