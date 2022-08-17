Mosquito forecast: High to severe entering the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — S. C. Johnson is forecasting high to severe mosquito activity across Pima County this week.

According to its OFF!Cast, Saturday, Sunday and Monday should have the most amount of mosquitoes roaming around.

The OFF!Cast is verified through 33 million data points from mosquito traps, S. C. Johnson explained.

It is also updated daily with over 15 billion weather data points, plus back through 60 years of research from The S. C. Johnson Center for Insect Science.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials have also announced there is one suspected case of West Nile Virus in Pima County.

Currently, Pima and Maricopa counties are the only areas in all of Arizona with confirmed or suspected cases.

