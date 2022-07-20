TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — People who have ever suffered from mosquito bites can likely tell you: The bites can be not only itchy, but downright uncomfortable.

But Pima County warns that mosquitoes are more than just pests.

"Mosquitoes have a serious impact on the health, comfort, and economic welfare of people," says the Pima County Health Department website. "Some mosquito species transmit diseases to people and animals. Not only can mosquitoes interfere with outdoor work and recreation they also can make people very sick."

Prevention is the best way to protect against mosquito-borne disease, which include West Nile virus, Dengue and Chikungunya, according to PCHD.

Mosquitos can lay their eggs in as little as 1 cm of water and those eggs can develop into flying adults in as little as two days. Luckily, there are some pretty simple ways to prevent them from using your yard as their nursery. Visit https://t.co/QCTZF8KHW6 to find out how. pic.twitter.com/GeVD8W1AiB — Pima County Health (@pchd) July 20, 2022

Ensuring that mosquitoes have no place to lay eggs is an imperative preventative measure. Now that monsoon is in full swing in Southern Arizona, water can pool after a storm, giving the insects a place to breed, says PCHD.

Be sure to change out pet water daily and check outdoor plant pots and other containers that may collect standing water.

Repellents containing DEET, or natural repellents such as lemon-eucalyptus oils can also be effective ways to keep mosquitoes from biting.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, West Nile Virus is the most common mosquito borne disease in the state.

The department reports that most cases occur between May and October, when mosquito activity in the state is also at its highest.

As of a June 24 report released by AZDHS, 12 probable cases have been identified in Arizona so far in 2022, all of which are located in Maricopa County.

PCHD says most people won't show symptoms of West Nile virus, will just present a mild illness. For those experiencing symptoms, they commonly include:



Fever

Headache

Body Aches

Swollen Glands

Muscle Weakness

Additional tips for mosquito bite prevention from PCHD:



wear loose-fitting, light colored clothing that cover arms and legs

repair holes in screens

do not leave doors and windows open without screen doors

repair leaky pipes and outdoor faucets

report mosquito breeding problems such as green pools to the county at (520) 724-7908

contact your doctor if you believe you may be infected with West Nile Virus.