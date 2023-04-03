Watch Now
Mobile home fire near Richey Boulevard and Dodge Boulevard

The flames broke out just before 6 a.m. this morning
Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 10:06:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire at a mobile home just before 6 a.m. this morning.

Located near the intersection of Richey Boulevard and Dodge Boulevard, crews are currently at the scene.

At this time, details are limited, but expect delays in the area.
