Mobile home fire near Richey Boulevard and Dodge Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire at a mobile home just before 6 a.m. this morning.
Located near the intersection of Richey Boulevard and Dodge Boulevard, crews are currently at the scene.
At this time, details are limited, but expect delays in the area.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter