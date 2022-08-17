TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 91-year-old woman.

The woman is identified as Juanita Ghorm.

She was last seen around 3 p.m., Tuesday Aug. 16 near 2600 block of West Calle del Santo.

Ghorm is described as a 5 foot woman with brown eyes, gray hair, and wear a hair bonnet.

If located, please call 911.