TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 91-year-old woman.
The woman is identified as Juanita Ghorm.
She was last seen around 3 p.m., Tuesday Aug. 16 near 2600 block of West Calle del Santo.
Ghorm is described as a 5 foot woman with brown eyes, gray hair, and wear a hair bonnet.
If located, please call 911.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.