Missing father and son found dead near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road

John and Jeffrey Euber were last seen on Friday, Nov. 18.
Posted at 5:40 AM, Nov 23, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - UPDATED 11/22, 5:10 p.m.

According to PCSD, John and Jeffrey Euber were found near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road on Tuesday, Nov. 22 just after 1 p.m. Both were deceased.

A PCSD spokesperson says the Dodge Caravan that John and Jeffrey Euber were last seen in was found near Old Spanish Trail in Tucson.

This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will have more information as it becomes available.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is looking for 67-year-old John Euber and 34-year-old Jeffrey Euber.

PCSD says they were last seen on November 18th, 2022 in the 10000 block of East Snyder Creek.

Deputies say they are traveling in a 2013 Red Dodge Grand Caravan, Arizona License Plate BHR 2638.

John Euber:

John Euber

Height: 5’ 8”

Weight: 170 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Gray

Last seen wearing: Sweatshirt and khaki pants

Jeffrey Euber :

Jeffrey Euber

Height: 6’ 00”
Weight: 175 lbs
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Last seen wearing: Prescription glasses, tan sweater, and blue jeans

If you have information on his whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.

