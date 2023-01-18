Migrants found in boat hauled by smugglers near Sonoita

SONOITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seven migrants were found and three smugglers were arrested near Sonoita, Ariz., according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Sonoita Station agents inspected a Ford pickup truck towing a boat.

“Border Patrol agents and their law enforcement partners are dedicated to the safety and security of all whom they encounter,” explained Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.

Seven migrants were found hiding inside the the boat's stern compartment and the boat's bow.

The truck's driver and passenger were arrested for human smuggling, along with a third man who was driving a Jeep following the haul.

Of the seven migrants, there were two women, four men and an unaccompanied juvenile from Mexico.

“Our agents regularly rescue migrants from extremely dangerous human smuggling situations, such as being transported in compartments of vessels not intended to be used to transport people on roadways in frigid temperatures, and callous smugglers who show no regard for their wellbeing," added Chief Modlin.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the state Route 82 immigration checkpoint near Sonoita, Arizona, rescued seven migrants and arrested three smugglers. https://t.co/UeD9vjlGtY pic.twitter.com/hAQOAcPQmH — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 18, 2023