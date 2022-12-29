Border Patrol busts nearly 230 migrants within 24 hours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol is continuing to feel the effects of undocumented immigrants journeying to the U.S.-Mexico border with hopes of getting into the United States.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin reveals three separate groups totaling 227 migrants were busted Friday going into Saturday.

He says Ajo Station agents took the people into custody near Lukeville, Ariz.

According to Modlin, the migrants are from "at least seven different countries."

In less than 24 hours, large groups of migrants from at least seven different countries were encountered by Ajo Station agents last Friday and Saturday. In just three groups, 227 migrants were taken into custody near Lukeville, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/XQzA2UqCR7 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 29, 2022

On Saturday, Dec. 17, Modlin confirms Tucson Sector agents also caught an American citizen trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants across the border.

He says five migrants were hidden the back part of an SUV.

Tucson Sector agents encountered another dangerous smuggling attempt on December 17.



A Tucson Station agent stopped an #SUV west of Tucson and arrested a 38-year-old U.S. citizen smuggling five unrestrained migrants hidden in the rear seats and cargo area. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/Enga5lgF7g — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 28, 2022