Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideRegional NewsBorder Watch

Actions

Border Patrol busts nearly 230 migrants within 24 hours

Confirmed through chief patrol agent
U.S. Border Patrol 227 migrants.jpg
U.S. Border Patrol
U.S. Border Patrol 227 migrants.jpg
Posted at 9:41 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 11:41:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol is continuing to feel the effects of undocumented immigrants journeying to the U.S.-Mexico border with hopes of getting into the United States.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin reveals three separate groups totaling 227 migrants were busted Friday going into Saturday.

He says Ajo Station agents took the people into custody near Lukeville, Ariz.

According to Modlin, the migrants are from "at least seven different countries."

On Saturday, Dec. 17, Modlin confirms Tucson Sector agents also caught an American citizen trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants across the border.

He says five migrants were hidden the back part of an SUV.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE