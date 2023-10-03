Watch Now
Midtown road closure due to emergency water line repair

At corner of East Prince Road and North Tucson Boulevard
Posted at 6:24 PM, Oct 02, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility is letting drivers know about a road closure due to an emergency water line repair.

Prince Road is closed eastbound at Tucson Boulevard. In addition, westbound on Price Road is closed at Treat Avenue and Cactus Boulevard.

Traffic can go north or south on Tucson Boulevard.

