Memorial service honoring Richard Elias set for Saturday

Family members of former Pima County Board of Supervisors Chairman Richard Elias will hold a celebration of life event in his honor Saturday.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Nov 01, 2021
The event will go from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. The public is invited.

Elias, who died in March 2020, served on the board for nearly 20 years. A local library was renamed in his honor.

He was appointed in 2002 after Raul Grijalva resigned to run for Congress.

Elías won elections in 2002, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

