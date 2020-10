TUCSON, Ariz. — The Mission Library will be renamed in honor of Richard Elias, the Pima County Board of Supervisors chairman who died in March at age 61.

The library, which will be known as the Richard Elias-Mission Library, is at 3770 S. Mission Road.

The county is giving the library a $6 million renovation, expanding it from 10,000 to 15,000 feet and replacing its mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. The city of Tucson is transferring the library to the Pima County Library district.