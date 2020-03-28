Pima County Board Supervisor Richard Elías dies at 61

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Longtime Pima County Board of Supervisors chairman Richard Elías has died at 61.

According to a press release from the Pima County District Five Supervisors office Elías died Saturday morning at his midtown home.

He served on the board for nearly 20 years. He was appointed in 2002 after Raul Grijalva resigned to run for Congress.

Elías won elections in 2002, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

"Richard was a lifelong Democrat, a social-justice advocate, and a noted music aficionado who was loved by many of all walks of life," according to the Pima County District Five Supervisors office.

The fifth-generation Tucsonan and a seventh-generation southern Arizonan represented Pima County's most urban region, District Five.

He is survived by wife Emily, and daughter Luz. The family asks for privacy during this time.

Services will be announced at a later date.