Medical examiner identifies alleged Amtrak shooter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Medical Examiner has identified the alleged shooter in the Oct. 4 Amtrak shooting.

According to Medical Examiner Gregory Hess, 26-year-old Darrion Taylor was killed in the shootout that killed DEA agent Mike Garbo, critically injured another DEA agent and injured a Tucson police officer.

Hess said an examination performed that day found that Taylor died of gunshot wounds to his trunk and extremities, and that the shots were not self-inflicted.

The full postmortem exam report will be completed in mid-November.

