City manager rejects Tucson Police chief's resignation

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson rejected the resignation of Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus Thursday.

According to City Council member Steve Kozachik, City Manager Michael Ortega rejected the resignation. Magnus has helmed TPD since January 2016.

Magnus offered his resignation at a Wednesday press conference in which TPD revealed video of the incident in which 27-year-old Carlos "Adrian" Ingram Lopez died in police custody April 21.

Mayor Regina Romero said Magnus has the support of her office, as well as the City Council.

Here is Romero's statement: