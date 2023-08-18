Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Marana storm update: Wade McLean Pool closed, high school football field damaged

After storm damage Thursday night, Marana is taking on clean up efforts Friday.
Aven Biberstine_MHS.png
Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 14:45:30-04

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — After Thursday's storm, several areas in Marana are undergoing clean up efforts.

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation has shared that the Wade McLean Pool next to Marana High School, 12000 W. Emigh Rd., will be closed Saturday due to loss of power.

On campus at the high school, the football program is asking for community help cleaning up the turf on the field. They are asking volunteers meet at the field at 3 p.m. to help the cleanup effort:

KGUN 9 is following storm damage cleanup efforts all around Marana today. KGUN 9's Denelle Confair will have more beginning in our 4 p.m. newscast.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!