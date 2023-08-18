Marana storm update: Wade McLean Pool closed, high school football field damaged

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — After Thursday's storm, several areas in Marana are undergoing clean up efforts.

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation has shared that the Wade McLean Pool next to Marana High School, 12000 W. Emigh Rd., will be closed Saturday due to loss of power.

On campus at the high school, the football program is asking for community help cleaning up the turf on the field. They are asking volunteers meet at the field at 3 p.m. to help the cleanup effort:

KGUN 9 is following storm damage cleanup efforts all around Marana today. KGUN 9's Denelle Confair will have more beginning in our 4 p.m. newscast.