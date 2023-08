Nearly 4,000 people are currently without power in the Marana area, according to Tucson Electric Power's outages map, following heavy storms Thursday afternoon.

Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting downed power lines in water, in the area of North Sandario Road and West Emigh Road. Sandario Road is closed in the area. Drivers are asked to find another route.

Keep checking with kgun9.com for updates.