Marana High School classes canceled on August 18 due to limited access to utilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana High School and Tiger Cub Learning Center students will have no classes on August 18 due to campus damage and limited access to utilities.
The administration is coordinating with the local electric company to restore power and assess the situation.
Staff members are to report to campus as usual, with email updates provided by 7:30 a.m. for further information.
The school prioritizes safety and communication as they address the challenges posed by the disruptions.
Stay tuned for more updates on the school's official website.
