Marana High School student arrested for weapons comments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Marana High School student was arrested after making "concerning comments about weapons" during class, according to the Marana Police Department (MPD).

Officers shared that the department was contacted after the threats were overheard during a late afternoon class on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to the MPD, officers conducted an investigation, including an interview of the student who made the remarks, on Tuesday morning.

The student was arrested on charges of disrupting an educational institution after admitting to making the remarks in question.

Police say the student did not make any specific threats directed at teachers, staff or other students.

The MPD is issuing the following reminder to families:

"Please continue to speak with your children about the seriousness about making statements on school grounds, via social media, text messaging, etc. reference weapons, threats, or anything else that may cause alarm or concern for the safety of students and staff within our schools."



