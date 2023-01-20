Man suspected of Pima County murder found in Iowa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Marshals and the Charles City Police Department arrested 24-year-old Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, who was wanted for felony murder.
The Charles City Police Department says Howard-Brown had an outstanding warrant for murder out of Pima County.
He was found in Iowa near a school that was placed on lockdown.
Howard-Brown is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a million dollar bond, according to CCPD.
