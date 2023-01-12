Police: Armed, dangerous murder suspect on the loose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a homicide suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers report 24-year-old Trevontea Howard Brown shot and killed 23-year-old Harrison Weber near Park and University on April. They also believe he is connected to another shooting near Park Avenue and 2nd Street.

According to police, Brown faces charges including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Officers describe brown as 5'8" and weighing 144 pounds. He wears prescription classes and has tattoos on his neck, throat and arms.

Brown has family in Tucson and ties to Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

