Man speaks after sister's stabbing: "We brought him into our family"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson woman is in the ICU after her boyfriend attempted to kill her. The incident happened on Monday just after 3 p.m. near Stone and Mohave. Officers arrested 23-year-old Caid Stough on suspicion of attempted manslaughter of Jasmin Rede. He's being held on a $1 million bond.

KGUN 9's Heidi Alagha spoke to Pedro Rede, Jasmin's little brother. He says he actually met Caid back in middle school in Marana, where they all grew up. The couple has three children together.

"When I met Caid, he was a good guy. He wasn't the way he is now. It's not something you'd expect your friend to do, especially to your sister," Pedro Rede says.

A few years ago, Pedro actually lived with Jasmin and Caid. He ended up moving to Texas, saying he left on a bad note with Caid because he felt his sister was being mistreated.

Now Pedro is back in Tucson, standing by his sister as she recovers at Banner-University Medical Center. He says, "I just feel like he knows what he did was wrong and he needs to pay the price for what he did which, is stay in the system. I hope they don't let him out at all."

Pedro Rede recalls how he felt before this incident left his sister fighting for her life. "It's like I knew this guy wasn't good. I had a bad feeling, a really bad feeling."

Jasmin is still in the ICU, with a breathing tube. She's still unable to talk, but her brother says she's making a lot of progress. He says, "It breaks my heart for my sister to have to go through this with him. It breaks my heart that he did that to my sister. And I just didn't expect it out of Caid. I never thought that Caid would do something like that or be capable of doing something like that and I think a lot of us, we brought him into our family and we got to meet his family. Everything was amazing, it was perfect but then it started tumbling down very quick and we started to get worried for Jasmin."

Pedro says things started to get bad and his mother even mentioned her concern over the situation. "She would call me and be like, 'I don't trust Caid.' This happened about five months ago. Actually it was more like a year ago."

Pedro added that Jasmin was not the type to talk about her relationship with Caid, and kept things very private. He says she's the type to handle the situation herself and not get others involved, ultimately adding that she loved Caid so she wasn't seeing the signs in front of her.

Pedro expressed gratitude to Jasmin's neighbors, paramedics, doctors, and nurses who have all helped keep her alive after this domestic violence incident.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is help available 24/7.

Call 800-799-SAFE or visit https://www.thehotline.org/.