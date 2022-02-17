Domestic Violence Resources in Southern Arizona

If danger is imminent, call 911.

How to file an order of protection against domestic violence



Visit tucsonaz.gov/courts for information that explains what a protection against domestic violence is, who can file one, where and how to file, and links to the forms needed to initiate the process.

National Domestic Violence Hotline

800-799-SAFE (7233) TTY 1-800-787-7224



Orders of Protection/Injunctions Against Harassment

Marana Municipal Court (520)682-3980 Oro Valley Municipal Court (520)297-4780 Sahuarita Municipal Court (520)648-0658 South Tucson Municipal Court (520)792-2424 Tucson Municipal Court (520)791-2570 Ajo Justice Court (520)387-7684 Green Valley Justice Court (520)648-0658 Tucson Justice Court (520)740-3505



