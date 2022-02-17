Domestic Violence Resources in Southern Arizona

If danger is imminent, call 911.
How to file an order of protection against domestic violence
- Visit tucsonaz.gov/courts for information that explains what a protection against domestic violence is, who can file one, where and how to file, and links to the forms needed to initiate the process.
PIMA COUNTY RESOURCES
- Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse
- Emergency Shelter
- Hotline 520-795-4266
- Business 520-795-8001
- Arizona Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- 1-800-782-6400
- Administration of Resources and Choices (Elder Abuse)
- 520-327-2665 (24 hr)
- Casa de Los Ninos (Children)
- 520-624-5600
- New Beginnings for Women & Children/Tucson
- 520-292-0648
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY RESOURCES
- Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse
- Emergency Shelter
- Hotline 520-795-4266
- Business 520-795-8001
- Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office
- Domestic Violence Hotline 520-281-4384
- Crossroads Nogales Mission Women's Center
- Emergency shelter
- 520-287-5828
COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES
- Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse
- Emergency Shelter
- Hotline 520-795-4266
- Business 520-795-8001
- House Of Hope- Douglas
- 520-364-2465 | 1-800-586-9161
- Forgach House
- (520)458-9096
REGIONAL
- National Domestic Violence Hotline
- 800-799-SAFE (7233)
- TTY 1-800-787-7224
- Orders of Protection/Injunctions Against Harassment
- Marana Municipal Court (520)682-3980
- Oro Valley Municipal Court (520)297-4780
- Sahuarita Municipal Court (520)648-0658
- South Tucson Municipal Court (520)792-2424
- Tucson Municipal Court (520)791-2570
- Ajo Justice Court (520)387-7684
- Green Valley Justice Court (520)648-0658
- Tucson Justice Court (520)740-3505
