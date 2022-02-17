Watch
Domestic Violence Resources in Southern Arizona

List of resources available in Pima County, Cochise County, and Santa Cruz County
Posted at 4:08 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 18:09:23-05

If danger is imminent, call 911.

How to file an order of protection against domestic violence

  • Visit tucsonaz.gov/courts for information that explains what a protection against domestic violence is, who can file one, where and how to file, and links to the forms needed to initiate the process.

PIMA COUNTY RESOURCES

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY RESOURCES

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

REGIONAL

  • National Domestic Violence Hotline
    • 800-799-SAFE (7233)
    • TTY 1-800-787-7224
  • Orders of Protection/Injunctions Against Harassment
    • Marana Municipal Court (520)682-3980
    • Oro Valley Municipal Court (520)297-4780
    • Sahuarita Municipal Court (520)648-0658
    • South Tucson Municipal Court (520)792-2424
    • Tucson Municipal Court (520)791-2570
    • Ajo Justice Court (520)387-7684
    • Green Valley Justice Court (520)648-0658
    • Tucson Justice Court (520)740-3505

