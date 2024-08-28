Tucson man arrested on suspicion of repeatedly stabbing partner

A Tucson man was arrested on suspicion of attempted manslaughter after he allegedly stabbed his partner repeatedly in her torso and neck on Monday.

According to the interim complaint, the suspect, Caid Stough, and the victim had already broken up when the incident took place in the area of North Stone Avenue and East Mohave Road.

Stough told officers that he had learned the victim had been cheating on him, the complaint said. During a verbal argument with the victim, he was pushed, he told officers.

Stough told officers, via the complaint, that he picked up a "large knife with a wooden handle and Damascus steel," during the altercation. He said the victim attempted to grab the knife, but he grabbed it and pulled it away from her. He then began stabbing her with it.

He said he stabbed the victim "all over," the complaint said. He then told officers that he could not live with what he had done, so he cut himself in the neck.

Stough left the incident with his son, the complaint said. Stough's father told officers that he received a call from Stough and that Stough told him that he had killed the victim.

The victim was found outside of the incident location and transported to Banner University Medical Center with 7-8 stab wounds to her torso and neck. She underwent emergency surgery.

The investigation is ongoing.