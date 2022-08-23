Watch Now
Man shot and killed at Joaquin Murrieta Park

Megan Meier
Posted at 9:01 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 00:01:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to Joaquin Murrieta Park just after 6:20 p.m.

The victim that was shot was a adult male who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

This is a developing story, stick with KGUN9 for updates.

