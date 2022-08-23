Man shot and killed at Joaquin Murrieta Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Officers responded to Joaquin Murrieta Park just after 6:20 p.m.
The victim that was shot was a adult male who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
This is a developing story, stick with KGUN9 for updates.
