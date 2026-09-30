Man sentenced to prison for fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The man convicted of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend in January 2025 was sentenced this week to life in prison plus 32 years.

In May, a jury convicted Bariki Hopkins on two counts of second-degree murder. He was found not guilty of two first-degree murder counts.

On Monday, Arizona Superior Court in Pima County Judge Danielle Constant handed down the maximum sentence with parole eligibility after 35 years.

On Jan. 30, 2025, Tucson police officers responding to reports of a shooting on S. Coconino Vista arrived at the scene to find 26-year-old Anisa Linette Moreno with gunshot wounds.

According to an interim complaint, a roommate reportedly heard arguing before the shooting and called 911 after finding Moreno wounded.

She died days after the shooting.

Hopkins and Moreno were in a domestic relationship, and Hopkins was the father of the unborn child, according to the complaint.

Hopkins has another outstanding case of aggravated driving under the influence, criminal damage, and endangerment – the trial for that case is scheduled to begin Feb. 9, 2027. He is being held at the Pima County jail until the resolution of that case.