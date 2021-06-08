Man sentenced in deadly 2019 convenience store shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was sentenced Monday in the 2019 convenience store shooting death of 35-year-old Anthony Corral.

Tito Rene Scott was sentenced to serve 15 years, with 539 days already served, for May 3 jury trial convictions of charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at a nonresidential structure. The sentences will run concurrently.

On Aug. 23, 2019, Scott shot Corral at the Quick Mart at 4200 East Benson Highway. He later died at the hospital.

