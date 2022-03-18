Man sentenced in 2012 Genna Ayup shooting death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man who confessed to his part in the shooting death of his girlfriend in 2012 was sentenced to three years probation Friday.

Pima Count Superior Court Judge Scott McDonald sentenced Ronald Corbin to probation as part of a plea agreement.

Corbin pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the 2012 shooting death of Genna Ayup, who was his girlfriend.

Corbin was allegedly changing the hand grips on his gun when it went off, shooting Ayup in the head and killing her.

Ayup was holding their baby as she was shot.

The case was originally deemed an accident by the Pima County Attorney's Office, which chose not to prosecute.

Ayup's family and Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik pressured prosecutors to reopen the case in 2018.

If Corbin violates his probation, he could face about four years in prison.

