Man sentenced in 2012 Genna Ayup shooting death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man who confessed to his part in the shooting death of his girlfriend in 2012 was sentenced to three years probation Friday.
Pima Count Superior Court Judge Scott McDonald sentenced Ronald Corbin to probation as part of a plea agreement.
Corbin pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the 2012 shooting death of Genna Ayup, who was his girlfriend.
Corbin was allegedly changing the hand grips on his gun when it went off, shooting Ayup in the head and killing her.
Ayup was holding their baby as she was shot.
The case was originally deemed an accident by the Pima County Attorney's Office, which chose not to prosecute.
Ayup's family and Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik pressured prosecutors to reopen the case in 2018.
Work by Genna Ayup’s family and Tucson City Councilmember Steve Kozachik convinced prosecutors to reopen the case in 2018.
If Corbin violates his probation, he could face about four years in prison.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.