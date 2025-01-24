Man facing federal charges after alleged potential school shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 31-year-old Daniel Hollander is facing federal charges after allegedly bringing a gun to Legacy Traditional School on the southeast side of Tucson, according to a criminal complaint obtained by KGUN 9.

The federal complaint alleges Hollander made several unusual comments the day he went to the campus.

The incident occurred on January 16.

The complaint says Hollander said he was on meth, hadn't slept in five days, and claimed an invisible female twin convinced him to go to the school.

KGUN 9 has already reported Hollander said he was there "to hurt the kids."

Hollander also said he "was going to do a mass shooting," according to the complaint.

A 9mm handgun was found in "his front sweatshirt pocket."

The complaint details that multiple books subjecting race and immigration were found in his vehicle.

Authorities also found a sign using racist and vulgar language about Hispanics.