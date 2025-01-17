Neighbors say school gun suspect usually kept to himself

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have been working to find out more about Daniel Hollander, the man facing multiple charges for allegedly bringing a gun and a knife to Legacy Traditional School on Tucson’s southeast side.

Our own investigation made us confident we had traced Daniel Hollander to a house on Tucson’s Southeast side, less than two miles from the Legacy School on Golf Links. Neighbors confirmed we had the right house then went on to give us some insight into his behavior.

Ralph and Danielle Pain say Daniel Hollander usually kept to himself but on the day before the school incident he showed up at their house.

Danielle says he was, “Very fidgety, finicky. He just looked distressed. He looked panicked. You can tell that he was on something.

KGUN reporter Craig Smith: Why did why did he say he had even come over?

Danielle Pain: “He said that somebody had broken into his home and stole his cell phone and laptop, and he needed me to call the cops for him.”

She says during the call the 911 operator asked Hollander if he had a weapon and he reached behind his back as if he had one.

Craig Smith: “You all seemed pretty surprised when I told you about why he's under arrest.”

Ralph Pain: Yeah, absolutely, just, you know, you never know your neighbor would do some crazy things like that, especially at a school. Just doesn't make sense.

Craig: Did you did you know that him to carry weapons or be, you know, intoxicated in any way?

Ralph: They just didn't seem like those kind of people. It just makes it really weird. You never know who your neighbors are. You know, it’s just pretty crazy.”