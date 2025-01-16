Watch Now
Southeast school placed on 'hold' after person enters campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Legacy Traditional School near Golf Links and Harrison emailed parents and families announcing a "hold" was placed after an unauthorized person entered campus through a "delivery gate."

The school said the School Safety Officer detained the person "immediately" as the administration contacted local police.

"Law enforcement arrived on-site, removed the individual from school grounds, and the hold was lifted," the school said in the release.

KGUN 9 has reached out to local law enforcement for more information.

