Southeast school placed on 'hold' after person enters campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Legacy Traditional School near Golf Links and Harrison emailed parents and families announcing a "hold" was placed after an unauthorized person entered campus through a "delivery gate."

The school said the School Safety Officer detained the person "immediately" as the administration contacted local police.

"Law enforcement arrived on-site, removed the individual from school grounds, and the hold was lifted," the school said in the release.

KGUN 9 has reached out to local law enforcement for more information.