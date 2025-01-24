Warrant details items found after potential school-shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 has obtained the search warrants served at the home and car of Daniel Hollander, the man accused of illegally entering Legacy Traditional School's Golf Links campus last week with the intent to cause harm.

A Tucson Police officer detained Hollander, 31, at the campus before anyone was harmed. Following his arrest, investigators served two search warrants—one for his car and another for his home.

Authorities seized several items during the searches:

Found in Hollander’s Mazda was a holster, ammunition, a magazine, laptops, cell phones, hard drives, papers, and books.

In Hollander’s home authorities found a luger pistol, ballistic vests, a computer, and other similar items.

Hollander is facing multiple charges, including attempted terrorism. He is currently in the Pima County Jail, awaiting a court date next week.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.