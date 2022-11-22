Man faces serious injuries after hit and run crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash involving serious injuries.
The incident occurred on Monday night at the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Mountain Avenue.
According to TPD, one man faces serious injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
