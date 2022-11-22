Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man faces serious injuries after hit and run crash

hit and run.jfif
Twitter: @Tucson_Police<br/>
hit and run.jfif
Posted at 7:03 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 21:03:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash involving serious injuries.

The incident occurred on Monday night at the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Mountain Avenue.

According to TPD, one man faces serious injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!