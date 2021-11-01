Man connected to 3-year-old's shooting death pleads guilty to negligent homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man who was arrested in connection with the 2002 shooting death of a 3-year-old boy pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.
William Patrick Skinner and Valerie Faidley were arrested in the death of Bryson Skinner, who police say shot and killed himself with a handgun.
Skinner was related to the victim and Faidley was his girlfriend.
In December, Faidley — who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide — was sentenced to eight years of probation, and will serve a jail sentence of four weekends a year for three years.
Skinner will be sentenced Nov. 30.
