Man connected to 3-year-old's shooting death pleads guilty to negligent homicide

Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Nov 01, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man who was arrested in connection with the 2002 shooting death of a 3-year-old boy pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

William Patrick Skinner and Valerie Faidley were arrested in the death of Bryson Skinner, who police say shot and killed himself with a handgun.

Skinner was related to the victim and Faidley was his girlfriend.

In December, Faidley — who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide — was sentenced to eight years of probation, and will serve a jail sentence of four weekends a year for three years.

Skinner will be sentenced Nov. 30.

