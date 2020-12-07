Tucson woman gets jail time, probation in accidental shooting death of 3-year-old boy

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson woman was sentenced to jail and eight years of probation in the death of a three-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself while in her and her boyfriends care earlier this year.

On Monday, Valerie Faidley was sentenced eight years of probation, and will serve a jail sentence of four weekends a year for the next three years. The jail term is suspended due to the ongoing pandemic.

On October 13, Faidley previously pleaded guilty to Negligent Homicide.

On May 5, Tucson police responded to a home on the west side, where officers found a three-year-old boy with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he later died. Police say it appeared the boy accidentally shot himself after finding a handgun.

On May 6, Faidley and her boyfriend William Skinner were arrested. Skinner is related to the victim.

Faidley will return for a court hearing in nine month for a review of the jail sentencing.

Skinner is awaiting a Case Management Conference scheduled December 16.