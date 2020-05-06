Menu

Tucson Police make arrests in accidental shooting death of toddler

(credit: Tucson Police Department)
William Skinner and Valerie Faidley
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-06 17:10:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police have arrested two adults in connection with the death of a three-year-old on Tucson's West side May 5th.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 800 block of West Roger Road.

According to TPD investigators found a young boy with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. They said it appeared he accidentally shot himself after finding a handgun.

Tucson Fire crews transported the boy to Banner University Medical Center. Police said he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police have identified the child as 3-year-old Bryson Skinner.

Wednesday, detectives arrested 19-year-old William Skinner and 22-year-old Valerie Faidley.

Skinner is related to the victim, and Faidley is his girlfriend. Both are facing charges of felony child abuse.

They are currently in the Pima County Jail on $5,000 bond.

