Man charged in Goodwill killing makes court appearance

We’ve been following the case of Adrian Orozco. He is charged with murder in the death of a young man who was shot in the robbery of a Goodwill facility one day after Christmas.

There was a possibility according to the court calendar that there might be movement towards a plea deal but now we know that has been postponed.

On Valencia near Kolb the Goodwill donation center is closed and fenced off. It was the day after Christmas when a gunman tried to rob the center. He shot two workers there..

One woman survived her wounds.

Juan Christobal Flores lived a few days in the hospital then died. Family and friends mourned the loss of a life filled with love for people and love for music.

Adrian Orozco is charged with Flores’ death and the death of another man investigators believe he shot the same day. Daniel Camacho was found dead in a homeless encampment near I-10 and Wilmot.

The court calendar said Orozco’s latest court appearance could include discussion of a plea deal that might let Orozco trade a guilty plea for a lighter sentence.

But attorneys for defense and prosecution say they’re not ready for that. Before the Pima County Attorney’s Office offers a plea bargain in a homicide case, a panel of experienced prosecutors considers what, if any, offer might be appropriate. That panel has not convened on this case.

Now Orozco is due back in court September 14 at 10am.

