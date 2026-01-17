Tucson Choirs hold tribute concert for Goodwill shooting victim

Hundreds gathered at Catalina United Methodist Church to celebrate the life of Juan Flores, a beloved member of multiple Tucson choirs who was killed in a shooting at Goodwill on Dec. 26th. Friends and family came together to honor Flores through the music he loved, sharing memories of a man they described as irreplaceable.

Abigail Juganaru, one of Flores' best friends, said he was her confidant who was always there for her after choir practice.

"He's been like my confidant, so I can come to him after choir, and I would tell him things about, you know, the good and the bad, and he would be right there with me, and he would know about it too," Juganaru said.

She remembered Flores for his beautiful voice that transcended genres.

"He would sing country for fun, and sometimes, any genre. He sounded so beautiful. His voice just carried soul and beauty," Juganaru said. "He was a lot of things and just an overall wonderful person to have in my life. Irreplaceable."

Family and friends recalled Flores as someone who brought light into their lives through his loving nature and dedication to helping others.

"Now that all of this has happened, his parents have been recalling sharing a lot of memories of him," said Angie Atondo, cousin of Flores."

I remember how loving he was with his mom, how loving he was with all of his friends, and the people who belonged to his church. He loved helping people. That was kind of his motto in life."

The choirs Flores belonged to organized the memorial concert as a fitting tribute to his memory. Dr. Marcela Molina, the director of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra Chorus, explained their motivation.

"We felt very strongly that we needed to honor him the best way possible, which is by singing, by singing for him," Molina said.

The large turnout reflected the impact Flores had on his community.

"It's very encouraging, very lovely to see all his friends. A lot of people remember him the way he was, what he was up for me. It tells you who he was and the kind of heart that he had," said Daniel Flores, cousin of Juan Flores.

Juganaru expressed their love and belief that Flores would have been honored by the gathering.

"We love him, I love him, and we all miss him," Juganaru said. "But, I know that he would be honored that we've been able to come together and put something like this on for him."