'Make the Call' campaign reminds public to call 911 to prevent overdose deaths

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local agencies are joining forces to spread the word about overdose awareness in the community.

A new PSA features Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar reminding the public that "every second counts," and that if you think you're witnessing a person overdosing on drugs, you should call 911 immediately.

Conover is also issuing a reminder that "because of 'Arizona's Good Samaritan Law,' you won't be prosecuted for personal possession or paraphernalia," and that if you are able to administer naloxone, or Narcan, to a person in need you should do so.

The PSA provides instructions on how to obtain and use naloxone.

Individuals seeking naloxone can find it at pharmacies across the state.

Distribution sites are located on the map below.

Spanish language versions of the PSA: