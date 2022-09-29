Pima County to receive millions to help prevent overdose deaths

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Last year, Arizona joined many other states to sign a $26 billion settlement against several major pharmaceutical companies. Now, a portion of that money is coming Pima County to help provide resources and ultimately reduce the number of opioid related deaths in Southern Arizona.

Earlier this month, the county received $1.5 million dollars, which is the first installment of Pima County's total allotment of $48.5 million that will be distributed over the next 18 years. Arizona will receive $549 million dollars in total.

"You can bet that we are going to use this money for prevention strategies that is the kinds of things that we can do to help those who are not substance abuse involved,” Dr. Francisco Garcia, Deputy County Administrator and Chief Medical Officer, said. "Secondary prevention strategies and harm reduction, which is once you are substance involved, how do we keep you as safe as possible and get out of that. And then treatment and recovery."

It's in the early stages but Garcia said there is a long list of different ways the money will be used from working with students in school to educating people about Naloxone.

For Desiree Voshefsky, this hits home. As a person in recovery, she hopes this campaign will help keep more people alive.

"For those that I lost or almost lost, if there was Narcan in hand, they would have been here today and start their path to recovery,” she said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

