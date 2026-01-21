Longtime Tucson businessman tapped as Tucson Rodeo Parade Grand Marshal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Longtime Tucson businessman Chris Edwards has been tapped as this year's Grand Marshal of the Tucson Rodeo Parade.

"Oh my God, this is amazing! I'm super excited for this," Edwards said at a press conference Wednesday at the Tucson Rodeo Parade and Tucson Wagon & History Museum honoring him as Grand Marshal.

A native Tucsonan and Sabino High School graduate, Edwards has been involved with the family business, Tucson Appliance, since 1997. His father, Bill Edwards started the company under the name Priority Appliance in 1991.

According to a news release from the Tucson Rodeo Parade and Committee, Edwards was chosen for his strong ties to the community.

"Chris is a huge supporter of University of Arizona Athletics," the news release said. "He is a generous sponsor of local nonprofits, youth programs, school fundraisers, and community events. Chris has a strong commitment to providing support to those in need without the need for recognition."

It continued, "It is this community-first ethos and humble, behind-the-scenes work that inspired the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee to proudly choose Chris Edwards as the Grand Marshal for the 2026 Tucson Rodeo Parade."

"Chris is a connector, a mentor to many, always is giving up his time and he's affectionately and respectfully known as 'Mr. Tucson'," said Debra Stephens Cook, agency owner for Dark Horse Media.

Edwards earned his "Mr. Tucson" nickname not just through his appliance business, but through his consistent charitable work throughout the community.

"I love who I am, and I'm super blessed to be in the appliance industry and able to give back to our community. And I have the opportunity to donate all the time, every time, with families in need. As long as they get a hold of me, schools, anytime they call, I never say no," Edwards said.

After attending the rodeo parade for decades as a spectator, Edwards will now lead the procession wearing the official Grand Marshal cowboy hat and bolo tie.

"I'm excited to see all the families and the kids and the community coming together. I'm just more about the community and the kids than anything else. I hope I see a lot of kids out there," Edwards said.

The rodeo parade takes place Thursday, Feb. 26, starting at 9 a.m.

The route will begin at South 12th Avenue and Drexel Road, proceed East on Drexel to Nogales Highway, then turn North, ending at Irvington Road.