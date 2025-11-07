Local businesses lend a helping hand to those impacted by government shutdown

Local businesses are providing free meals to Tucsonans impacted by the federal government shutdown.

As nearly 900,000 Arizonans who receive SNAP benefits face uncertainty due to the shutdown, several local establishments have stepped up to help their neighbors.

Bubbe's Fine Bagels, which has been serving sourdough bagels since 2021, is now offering the "Community Care Special" – a completely free meal for people who receive SNAP benefits. The program is available at both of their locations.

Locations:



1101 N Wilmot Rd Tucson, AZ 85712

1745 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718

"It's definitely a scary time for people, and offering something small for people to eat just helps out," the bagel shop's general manager, Kyle Leuer said.

La Indita is also participating in community support efforts. Owner Denise Ixchel Schafer said they're offering the "Community Special" to those impacted by SNAP, federal employees, and anyone hungry.

"This is a place where you can come and not be embarrassed to ask," Schafer said.

The restaurant owner said ensuring everyone is fed was a lesson her mother taught her.

"We're here to help with whatever we can. Let's pay it forward," Schafer said.

The restaurant is located at 722 N Stone Ave.

