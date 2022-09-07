Living with javelina in Arizona: Tips to keep you, your pet and native wildlife safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — They're a common sight around Southern Arizona: Javelina are wild herd animals and gather together to defend their territory and protect each other from predators.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says a key rule to living among Sonoran Desert wildlife like javelina is never to feed them.

The majority of problematic run-ins that occur between humans and javelina are the result of the animals losing their fear of people and populated areas, which is almost guaranteed to happen when they associate humans as a source of food. Illegal feeding should be reported to AZGFD at (800) 352-0700.

Javelina can inflict serious wounds in people, says, AZGFD, as a result of certain defensive behaviors such as "charging, teeth clacking, or a barking, growling sound."

In addition to risk of injury, the risk is also very real to the javelina themselves: In some cases, they can begin to pose threats to the neighborhood, resulting in the need to euthanize aggressive individuals.

Encounters with pet dogs are the second most common catalyst in aggressive javelina encounters.

“Javelina and human being conflicts are rare," said Mark Hart of AZGFD Tucson. "But when there’s a dog involved, that’s where it gets risky...The puncture wounds from their canine teeth can cause some pretty severe injury."

Coyotes are natural javelina predators, and close encounters with dogs can trigger defensive behavior, creating a dangerous situation for all involved.

Two separate individuals were attacked over Labor Day weekend while dog walking. Though AZGFD believes these attacks may have been the result of illegal feeding, the department says it is still best head in a different direction if you encounter any javelina while out with your dog.

Loud noises, or spraying vinegar or diluted ammonia in the direction of the javelina can be effective deterrents, according to AZGFD, because the smell will cause nasal irritation. You should NEVER spray these liquids directly onto the animals themselves, nor should such sprays be used around any wetlands as they can be toxic to fish and amphibians.

A common misconception is that javelina are a kind of wild pig. They are actually members of the peccary family, originating from South America.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, javelina range throughout the southern part of Arizona most typically, as well as the outlying areas around Phoenix. They can even occasionally be seen as far north as Flagstaff.

They prefer to travel in washes and dense vegetation and are most active at night, though they are sometimes seen in daylight hours as well.

AZGFD says removal is typically a last resort, and residents in Southern Arizona should employ preventative measures to keep javelina out of populated areas:

Feed pets indoors. If you feed pets in your yard, be sure to remove any un-eaten food items, as well as picking up fruits and nuts that have fallen to the ground

Keep water sources behind fencing, or above the reach of javelina

Secure garbage cans and compost , and clean out bins with bleach to reduce attractive odors

It is illegal to injure or kill javelina outside of permitted hunting in desgnated hunting grounds. It is also illegal to trap javelina.

For more tips on living with javelina, visit the AZGFD website.