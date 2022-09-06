11-year-old girl and one adult attacked by javelina while walking dogs in separate incidents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Javelina attacked people walking their dogs on two separate incidents over the weekend.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, javelina attacked an 11-year-old girl Sunday near North Campbell Avenue.

Another attack happened on the northwest side, when javelina attacked a dog walker from behind.

According to a Tweet by Arizona Game and Fish the attacks may be tied to illegal feeding of wild javelina.

To report someone who is feeding a javelina, call (800) 352-0700.

Two javelina attacks on dog walkers this weekend, one causing injury to an 11-year old girl Sun. off N. Campbell. Another victim Sat. on NW side attacked from behind. Illegal feeding & instinctive reaction to dogs main reasons for injury by javelina. Report feeders, 800-352-0700. pic.twitter.com/6vrIAL2OZZ — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) September 6, 2022

