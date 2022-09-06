Watch Now
11-year-old girl and one adult attacked by javelina while walking dogs in separate incidents

Javelina displayed an instinctive reaction to dogs
Posted at 10:16 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 14:03:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Javelina attacked people walking their dogs on two separate incidents over the weekend.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, javelina attacked an 11-year-old girl Sunday near North Campbell Avenue.

Another attack happened on the northwest side, when javelina attacked a dog walker from behind.

According to a Tweet by Arizona Game and Fish the attacks may be tied to illegal feeding of wild javelina.

To report someone who is feeding a javelina, call (800) 352-0700.

