LIVE UPDATES: Another night of protests in downtown Tucson as police close roads to traffic

7:49 p.m.

Protesters are marching down Congress Street, heading west toward TPD headquarters and I-10.

7:37 p.m.

Police have shut down a number of exits on I-10 around downtown Tucson in anticipation of protests Saturday night. A TPD spokesperson says Broadway and Congress Street will be closed in the downtown area. Eastbound exits of I-10 in the downtown area are closed as well, from Congress Street to Euclid.

Portions of Stone Avenue are closed south of Broadway, police said. Various side streets will be closed in the downtown area as well.

Police have started shutting down freeway entrances/exits 🚨 🚨 🚨

This is on Congress and I-10@kgun9 pic.twitter.com/GGvbzFahJA

— Luzdelia Caballero (@luzdelia_c) May 31, 2020

7:19 p.m.

Due to this evening’s protests, the Tucson Police Dept. has closed off vehicular access to Congress Street; therefore Centro Garage is inaccessible. Please stay away from the area and be safe! — Park Tucson (@ParkTucson) May 31, 2020

7:09 p.m.

Tucson city leaders are calling for protesters to remain peaceful, as more rallies, marches and gatherings are planned throughout the city.

Protesters are marching for George Floyd -- a black man in Minneapolis who died after a Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The incident sparked protests, riots and looting across that city which spread to nationwide protests, including Friday night in Tucson.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and TPD Chief Chris Magnus held a news conference Saturday afternoon calling for peaceful protests, and allowing the city's black leaders to speak about the unrest nationwide.

