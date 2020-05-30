Tucson Mayor discusses local protests in response to death of George Floyd

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is expected to hold a press conference Saturday addressing local protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

The aftermath from a night of unrest has left some downtown Tucson buildings damaged and vandalized, including the police station.

Friday night, hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Tucson, which were ordered to disperse by Tucson Police Department, but most protesters ignored those orders.

Some of the buildings damaged include Chase Bank, City Park, Zen Rock Bar, Screamery Handcrafted Ice Cream, and several other establishments and some nearby residences.

Other demonstrations are planned to happen in Tucson Saturday night.

The press conference will take place at 3:15 p.m. at City Hall.