Cities brace for increasing unrest as anger over George Floyd's death spreads across the country

LM Otero/AP
Protesters take a knee to demonstrate in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 2:58 PM, May 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-30 18:02:13-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters set police cars ablaze, smashed businesses' windows and skirmished with baton-wielding officers in streets from Atlanta to Los Angeles, as anger over George Floyd's death spread across the country.

Authorities were bracing for more violence Saturday, with some calling in the National Guard to beef up overwhelmed forces.

The Associated Press reported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent more than 1,500 state troopers to cities throughout Texas to help control protests.

Floyd is a Houston native, the AP reported.

In Minneapolis, where Floyd died Monday after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck and kept it there for more than eight minutes, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz fully mobilized the state's National Guard.

On Saturday, after a tumultuous night, racially diverse crowds took to the streets again for peaceful protests in dozens of cities. 

